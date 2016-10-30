Sarah Jessica Parker debuts jewelry collection

SARAH Jessica Parker is on a roll. The Divorce star has been busy working on a luxury jewelry collaboration with the London-based brand Kat Florence that has gone on sale ahead of the holidays.

The actress co-designed an entire collection with the fine jeweler focused on rare and precious gemstones and titled "Flawless Diamonds." The series is described as a collection of "matchless, one-in-a-million flawless diamonds, illuminating bold, brave and exciting pieces with timeless appeal." It has been divided into four separate categories – 'The Pave Hews Edit', 'The Heritage Edit', 'The Symmetry Edit' and 'The Oppulence Edit' – and comprises rings, earrings and necklaces. Prices start from €1,800.

It is the latest in a string of high-profile projects from Parker, who has been balancing her role in HBO's Divorced with several creative outlets. In August she made a cosmetics industry comeback with the launch of her first new fragrance in years, a sexy new scent called Stash. In September she revealed the first design from her debut SJP LBD fashion line of little black dresses, designed exclusively for sale at Bloomingdales, with further designs set to follow over the coming months. And just last week, it was revealed that she is about to make her debut literary move, helping to find, edit and publish up to four new novels per year at Hogarth Publishing.

The Flawless Diamonds collection is now available at: https://www.katflorence.com/collections/the-flawless-diamonds-collection . — AFP Relaxnews