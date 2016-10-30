Many Penangites in favour of paper bags, recycled boxes

GEORGE TOWN: Penang enforced the 'everyday no plastic bag' policy on January 1, 2011, aimed at reducing the state's carbon footprint.

The campaign was also aimed at encouraging Penangites to bring their own bags and reduce dependency on plastic bags.

However, seven years after the launch of the campaign, the public people are still willing to pay 20 sen for a plastic bag, which shows that the campaign had failed to leave a serious impact on the people's behaviour.

Currently, major supermarkets and hypermarkets as well as several established fast food chains are charging their customers 20 sen per plastic bag.

Consumer Association of Penang (CAP) education officer, N.V Subarrow said the state should set a time frame to measure the success of the campaign, "not continuously charging 20 sen for a plastic bag".

"After seven years, people should realise that plastic is bad but we can see that people are still using plastic. This shows that the campaign did not leave much impact on the people," he said when met at CAP's office.

Subarrow also called on the state and supermarkets to take a bold step to change from plastic bags to paper bags or recycled boxes, as practiced overseas.

"Paper is eco-friendly and paper bags are made using recycled paper. This directly can reduce the dependency on plastics and at the same time recycle the papers. It is a win win situation," he said.

A random survey by Bernama found that most of the respondents were in favour of conversion, from using plastic bags to paper bags or recycled boxes.

Wan Humaira Wan Roslan, 33, welcomed the idea, saying it was more convenient and eco-friendly.

"Sometimes, I forget to bring my own bag to do shopping and I have to buy plastic bags to put my stuff in. However, half of the time, the plastic bags that I purchased ripped apart.

"Hence, if the plastic bag is going to be converted to paper bags or recycled boxes, I welcome it with open arms," she said.

Chan Lian Ling, 28, concurred with Wan Humaira but at the same time questioned where the money collected from the sale of plastic bags went to.

"I do not mind paying when in a desperate situation but I just want to know where all the money collected went to.

"What makes me more curious is that not all shops or outlets participate in the campaign but everyone is charging for a plastic bag even at sundry shops," she said.

K. Ganesh, 55, said the no plastic bag campaign was a good move to educate the public, "but the execution part has its flaws".

He pointed out that the campaign was meant to be educational, not a money-making machine for any party.

"Every shop is charging 20 sen even when they are not participating in the campaign, but the state government is not doing anything to stop it. Therefore, I agree 100 percent with the move to stop selling plastic bags and change it to paper bags," he said.

Meanwhile state Environment, Caring Society and Welfare Committee exco Phee Boon Poh said the money collected from the no plastic bag campaign was for eradication of poverty in the state.

Phee had also warned all supermarkets and retail shops to register with the government for the no plastic bag programme or face action by the local council.

"They claim that they only follow the federal ruling on no plastic bag on Saturdays, but they have to remember they are in Penang, so they have to follow the state policy which is everyday is a no plastic bag day," he stressed. — Bernama