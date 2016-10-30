Good transport system vital to promote tourism in Malacca

MALACCA: In an effort to provide a more efficient transportation system and at the same time give further boost to the tourism sector, the Malacca state government introduced the Panorama Malacca Red Line service.

State Transport, Rehabilitation Projects and International Trade Committee chairman Datuk Lim Ban Hong (pix) said that as a popular tourist destination it was vital for Malacca to have efficient and a modern bus service to encourage more travellers to visit the state.

He said to date, Panorama Malacca Sdn Bhd has mobilised six stage busses in the city with frequency of every 15 to 20 minutes, to take local and foreign visitors to the many historical sites available.

"To provide better service, Malacca Panorama plans to have 10 busses operating at 10-minute frequency in the urban areas.

"With a frequency of 10 minutes per bus, we hope more tourists and local residents will utilise public transportation thus reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the city," Lim told Bernama.

Panorama Malacca established by the state government on Jan 10, 1989 began operating the stage bus service from Feb 1, 2012 after taking over 10 stage bus companies in Malacca on Jan 26 2012.

According to Lim, since February two 'hop on hop off' green technology electric busses had been operating around the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Bandar Hilir.

"These electric busses are only available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and the fare is RM5 for adults and RM2.50 for children," he said. — Bernama