S'porean man missing while kayaking near Sungkai

IPOH: A Singaporean man is feared drowned while kayaking with six friends on Sungai Tesong at Felda Sungai Klah near Sungkai, 78.5km south of here, yesterday.

Bidor Fire and Rescue Station chief Nadzir Abd Razak said the victim, Koh Kah Wei, 30, joined a group from Singapore for the kayaking adventure on Sungai Tesong when his kayak overturned, causing him to thrown into the water and swept away by the strong currents.

"His kayak hit a driftwood and overturned, throwing him into the water. His friends tried to help but failed as the current was swift," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the station received a call on the incident at 4.58pm, and rushed a a rescue team to the location.

"The swift currents, heavy rain and descending darkness rendered the search and rescue operation (SAR) difficult. The operation resumed at 8am today with the help of police and the Civil Defence Department," he added. — Bernama