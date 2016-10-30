Petronas NGV Services at 67 stations temporarily closed

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) is temporarily closing its natural gas vehicle (NGV) operations at 67 stations in the Klang Valley, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

PDB in a statement today said the stations were closed starting yesterday until further notice to accommodate upgrading works.

"Fuelling services and Kedai Mesra at these stations will operate as usual," it said.

According to the statement, the company was taking stringent measures on safety at all its stations with NGV facilities.

"PBD is working closely with the relevant authorities in this exercise to ensure the highest safety standards at our premises," it said.

Stations with NGV facilities that will be operating are listed in www.mymesra.com.my and those with enquiries can contact Mesralink at 1-300-88-8181. — Bernama