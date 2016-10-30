HSA tragedy: Work to set up ATM field hospital proceeding smoothly

JOHOR BARU: Work to set up a field hospital in the compound of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is proceeding smoothly.

It is expected to be opened at 8am tomorrow and will operate on a 24-hour basis daily for two weeks, focusing on emergency cases.

The field hospital can treat 60 to 70 patients and perform five to six surgeries a day.

The facility comprises five units of ATM's field hospital modules which occupy 244 square metres of space.

ATM Health Services Division director-general, Lt General Datuk Dr Abd Razak Md Yusuff, at a media conference yesterday, said ATM could extend the service depending on the needs of HSA.

ATM, he said, would also station 20 to 30 personnel and officers to assist HSA doctors in handling the field hospital facility in terms of maintenance and security.

"The Health Ministry have asked us to help operations at HSA, after its operation theatre and emergency unit were temporarily closed, by providing an operation theatre and a support unit for emergency cases.

"ATM will cooperate with specialists from HSA to provide an appropriate action plan involving treatment and surgery," he said.

On Tuesday (Oct 25), the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the second floor of the main building of HSA caught fire, killing six patients and injuring three HSA staff.

It resulted in the temporary closure of the building to allow evaluation work on the safety level, wiring, building structure study and related matters which are expected to take two to four weeks. — Bernama