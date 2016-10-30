North-south ETS service expected to be operational at 3pm today

IPOH: The Electric Train Service (ETS) for the north-south route, which has been affected due to a cargo train derailment at Kampung Bakap near the Batu Gajah Station near here on Friday, is expected to be operational at 3pm today.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) corporate communications manager Siti Badariah Wan Hanafi said several technical glitches prevented operations from resuming at 5am today.

"However, with the cooperation and unrelenting hard work of KTMB staff, one line is expected to be open at 3pm.

"The train service is expected to be delayed in excess of 30 minutes because only one track will be opened," she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, KTMB chairman, Datuk Nawawi Ahmad said the ETS service for the north-south route would operate as normal from 5am today.

Nawawi said this was due to the repair work on an 100 metre stretch of the Ipoh-Kampar tracks proceeding smoothly.

Commenting further, Siti Badariah said work to remove derailed coaches was completed and now work to repair the tracks were being vigorously carried out.

She said KTMB was still providing bus services to ferry stranded passengers to the Ipoh and Kampar train stations.

A 40-coach train on its way to Tasek, Perak from Kuang, Selangor to fetch cement was involved in the incident at 3.15am on Friday, at KM200.332 between Kota Bharu-Lahat here. — Bernama