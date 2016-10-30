Two drowned, 11 found as boat capsizes

ALOR STAR: Two people drowned while 11 others have been found safe after a passenger boat on its way from Tanjung Dawai to Pantai Merdeka in Sungai Petani capsized today.

It is believed that the boat with a skipper and 12 passengers capsized after it hit the anchor chain of a trawler at around 10.30am.

Kedah Fire and Rescue public relations officer Nur Hafizah Mohammad Lokman said a Search and Rescue (SAR) team arrived at the location about 30 minutes later.

She said the bodies of the victims, a man and a woman aged 19 and 34 respectively, were handed over to the police.

She added that two of the victims were brought to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital here for medical checks and that four victims were found safe at Pantai Merdeka and five others at Tanjung Dawai.

They were rescued by passing boats, she said. — Bernama