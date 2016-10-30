Water supply mostly restored except for Kuala Langat

PETALING JAYA: Water services in the Petaling, Sepang, and Hulu Langat districts have been mostly restored while supply to the Kuala Langat district will be restored by tomorrow.

Syabas corporate communications chief Amin Lin Abdullah said water supply was restored in stages since the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant resumed operations after it was shut down again due to contamination.

"As at this morning almost all affected areas have recovered except for Kuala Langat areas.

"Water supply is being restored in stages due to the increased demand of water by four folds in service reservoirs, premises storage tanks, water distribution pipes, and panic storage by consumers," Amin told theSun.

Meanwhile, he said, water tankers are being sent to areas still without water in Kuala Langat and it would continue until water supply is completely restored tomorrow.

The areas affected include Taman Gembira, Taman Sri Cheeding, Taman Sentosa, Taman Banting Mewah, Bukit Cheeding, Kampung Kelanang, Taman Yayasan.

Other areas are Jenjarom new village, Taman Jaya Utama, Taman Dato Hormat, Kebun baru/ Kampung Medan, Taman Bentara, Pekan Telok/ Taman Satria.

The Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was forced to close again last Sunday due to odour pollution, which has been traced to Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

It was the latest of numerous temporary closures at the water treatment plant, with the Selangor state government claiming it to be intentional sabotage.