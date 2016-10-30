Ahmad Zahid graces Kota Malacca Umno vice-chief's daughter's wedding

MALACCA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attended the wedding reception of a daughter of Kota Malacca Umno division vice-chief Datuk Abidullah Salleh in Air Keroh here yesterday.

His arrival was received by Abidullah and wife, Datin Rosmala Ramli, at Dewan Bistari, Malacca International Trade Centre (MITC) here at 1pm.

Also present were Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Othman Muhamad, State Executive Councillor Datuk Md Yunos Husin and senior government servants.

Ahmad Zahid also took part in the blessing ceremony (menepung tawar) for the couple, Noor Athira Abidullah, 27, and Mohd Tariq Mohd Taufekh, 28, who were resplendent in white songket.

Noor Athira is third of four siblings and is a businesswoman while her husband is an engineer.

Abidullah himself had performed the solemnisation ceremony for the couple at his house in Batang Tiga here at 12.30pm, on Saturday.

On Oct 27, Abidullah, who was born in Kampung Tengkara, here, was appointed as a senator to represent Malacca. — Bernama