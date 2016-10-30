Flash floods dampen Deepavali celebration for Jalan P. Ramlee residents

S. Dashini, 25, (L) cleans her home on Jalan P. Ramlee while her aunt helps her out. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

R. Rani 61, sweeps away the mud at her home on Jalan P. Ramlee. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

Norhasmin Hashim, 36, checks the condition of his car it was submerged in water on Jalan P. Ramlee. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

Residents clean their home on Jalan P. Ramlee after the flash floods yesterday. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

Darmia Erdina Ahmad Fazli, 6, cleans her home on Jalan P. Ramlee. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

GEORGE TOWN: Residents in one of the worst affected areas in Jalan P. Ramlee here are angry over the flash floods which inundated their homes on Saturday.

Coinciding with Deepavali, the floods dampened the celebratory mood of the Hindus as instead of entertaining family and friends they had to clean up their homes.

S. Darshini said this was the fifth time that the Festival of Lights celebration was disrupted by floods.

She recalled her mother and grandparents had also suffered a similar fate previously as they have stayed at the place for the past 70 years.

Saturday's floods began about 4pm when water from Sungai Pinang behind her home burst its banks and flowed into her wooden house causing the living room to be filled with mud.

"The house flooded about 5.30pm and the muddy water only receded around 11pm," she said, adding that she could not do anything and wants the authorities to provide an explanation.

She suggested that the federal and state governments work together on expanding and deepening the river nearby to ensure residents in low-lying areas would not suffer a similar fate.

"I hope the authorities could really do something as we have had enough of this," the 25-year-old secondary school teacher in Kulim, Kedah, told the press.

Her neighbour Nor Hasmin Hashim, 36, also lamented on the condition of his car after it was submerged in water.

The navy officer said the car parked in front of his house compound could not be started after the flash floods.

He added he will send the vehicle to a nearby workshop for repairs.

"It will cost me about RM3,000," he said.

Another resident, Zarina Ariff, 71, was also angry that floods still occurred although numerous mitigation efforts were reportedly being carried out.

"No one came to help us either," she said.

State Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow, in a statement, called upon the federal authorities to approve the RM350 million allocation for the second phase of the Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project.

He said it is important to have this project implemented to avoid a recurrence of such floods.

He added the first phase was completed 10 years ago while the new phase needs approval from the federal level.

"We raised this matter eight years ago," he said.