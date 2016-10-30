Red shirts to counter-rally in Putrajaya, KLIA too?

PETALING JAYA: The Datuk Jamal Yunos-led (pix) Red Shirts may hold gatherings in Putrajaya, KLIA and klia2, aside from the Kuala Lumpur city centre, to counter the Bersih 5 rally on Nov 19.

The Sungai Besar Umno division chief said he had received information from sources that electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 plans to hold demonstrations there.

"Aside from Dataran Merdeka and surrounding areas, we will also submit a permit application to gather in these three places, because this is what Bersih plans to do. Wherever Bersih goes, we will also be there.

"I have received detailed information from Bersih meetings, we have our agents. So these are the places they plan to hold their rallies," he told theSun today.

When contacted, Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah however denied the claim, saying: "Please don't listen to rumours."

Jamal also pointed that he had already submitted a notice to the police last week to hold counter-rallies at Dataran Merdeka, Padang Merbok and other areas in KL on Nov 19, as well as to hold a gathering on Nov 5 at an unconfirmed location.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar had, on Oct 27, said the red shirts had submitted a notice to hold a counter-demonstration at Dataran Merdeka on Nov 5, and that the organisers would be called in to discuss the matter.

Jamal explained that the gathering this weekend was only to address representatives from NGOs nationwide on preparations for the Nov 19 mammoth rally, which he claimed would gather over 300,000 red shirt participants.

"We are projecting some 10,000 people this coming weekend. We had initially planned to hold it in Dataran Merdeka, but our application was rejected because of a supposed concurrent motorsport event on that day.

"We will look for other alternatives, maybe Padang Merbok. Anywhere is not a problem to me as long as we get our permit," he said.