Turkey fires another 10,000 civil servants in post-coup purge

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities have fired over 10,000 additional civil servants as the government presses a crackdown over the failed July coup, the official gazette said.

A total of 10,131 government employees were removed, mainly from the education, justice and health ministries, according to announcements published late Saturday.

The government also announced the closure of 15 pro-Kurdish and other media outlets.

University rector elections have also been suspended, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to pick the winners from a pool of candidates selected by the nation's education authority.

The moves came three months after the government declared a state of emergency following a failed bid by a rogue faction of the army to oust Erdogan.

More than 35,000 people have been arrested since then, and many dozens of teachers, police officers and judges have either been suspended or fired. — AFP