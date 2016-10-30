Drunk lorry attendant killed in fight with brother

IPOH: The festive merriment of the 'Festival of Lights' turned dark when a drunk lorry attendant was killed after being involved in a row with his younger brother at his home in Padang Rengas, Kuala Kangsar near here yesterday.

In the 9.30pm incident, the victim, aged 42, in his drunken stupor had slapped his brother who was eating on a glass plate, causing it to break.

Kuala Kangsar police chief ACP Ahmad Termizi Abdul Haq said the suspect then retaliated in anger and threw the broken plate at the victim, resulting in a serious injury to the neck.

"The family then called for an ambulance, but upon arrival at the house, the victim was pronounced dead by the medical officer," he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Termizi added that the victim's body was sent for post-mortem at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital while his brother was detained. — Bernama