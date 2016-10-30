Body of woman found stuck by Kinta river bank

IPOH: The body of a woman which was already decomposing was found stuck along the east bank of the Kinta River near a bridge in Batu Gajah yesterday.

Batu Gajah Fire and Rescue operations chief Mustaza Shafri in a statement here today said they were alerted about the presence of the body at about 6pm.

He said the woman was believed to have been dead for about four days and that the body was handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, Batu Gajah police chief ACP Mohd Nasri Omar in a statement said that there were no signs of injury on the body and that it was sent to the Batu Gajah Hospital for post-mortem.

He said police had classified the case as sudden death and urged anyone with information on the case to contact police.

The woman was dressed in a black long-sleeved T-shirt with the word 'Umbro' and a batik sarong. — AFP