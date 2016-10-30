RM1.4b to upgrade KTMB's commuter service

SEREMBAN: Some RM1.4 billion has been allocated to increase the frequency of Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) commuter service during peak hours.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the upgrading of the railway system would take some time and hopes it could be completed by 2020.

"KTMB is implementing the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) project to upgrade the signal link in the Klang Valley.

"They will extend it to Seremban as the signal link can increase the frequency level," he told reporters after opening the Negri Sembilan MCA annual general meeting, here today.

Liow said the ministry is working with the state government to improve the level of service of public transport.

On another matter, Liow said a team has been set up to investigate the derailment of a KTMB cargo train at Kampung Bakap, Batu Gajah in Perak on Friday.

The derailment caused thousands of passengers of the Electric Train Service (ETS) to be stranded at Ipoh railway station.

Meanwhile, the ETS service resumed operations today.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) corporate communications manager Siti Badariah Wan Hanafi said several technical glitches prevented operations from resuming earlier.

"However, with the cooperation and unrelenting hard work of KTMB staff, one line was opened at 3pm.

"The train service is expected to be delayed in excess of 30 minutes because only one track will be open," she said in a statement.

Commenting further, Siti Badariah said work to remove derailed coaches was completed and now work to repair the tracks were being vigorously carried out. — Bernama