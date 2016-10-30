Boat capsize victims who drowned in Tanjung Dawai identified

SUNGAI PETANI: Two local tourists who drowned after a boat, which was heading to Pantai Merdeka from Tanjung Dawai capsized in Kuala Sungai Merbok here this morning, have been identified.

Kuala Muda District Police chief ACP Md Zukir Md Isa said they were Yap Wai Shiang, 19, of Bandar Seri Damansara, Kuala Lumpur and Peek Lai Yee, 34, of Desa Jaya, Kepong.

"Preliminary investigations found that half-way into the journey the boat's propeller got entangled with the chain of a trawler's anchor about one kilometre from Pantai Merdeka and keeled over.

"Nine passengers were rescued by the boat's skipper and other boats in the vicinity and taken to the Tanjung Dawai and Pantai Merdeka jetties," he told reporters here today.

The incident happened at 10.38am.

Md Zukir said the surviving passengers and the bodies of the two drowned victims were sent to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH).

"The preliminary investigations also revealed that all the passengers wore life jackets during the incident," he said.

In ALOR STAR, State Transportation Committee chairman Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain said passenger boat operators at the Tanjung Dawai Jetty, specifically those offering transportation service to Pantai Merdeka, should be more firm in ensuring all passengers wore the life jackets provided.

He said the safety aspect must be complied with to safeguard lives although the journey between the two locations only took 10 to 15 minutes.

"They have to stricty comply with safety guidelines at all times," he said when contacted by Bernama here today. — Bernama