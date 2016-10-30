MCA targets more seats in Selangor for GE14

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA Selangor is targeting to wrest at least four parliamentary and eight state seats from the Pakatan-led government in the next General Election.

MCA Selangor state liaison chairman and party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix) said if they managed to achieve this, then it would not be an uphill task for the party or Barisan National (BN) to win back Selangor from the opposition.

"In Selangor, we have a total of seven parliament and fourteen state seats, so for the moment our target is to win at least four parliament and eight state seats from the opposition," Liow told reporters officiating MCA Selangor State Convention today at the party headquarters.

He stressed that the party was focused on the upcoming election and promised to deliver the targeted results.

Liow, however, declined to reveal which are the seats they were targeting and that the seats will be decided soon by the party leadership.

On another issue, he expressed his disappointment over the ongoing development on water disruption and hit out at Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for politicising the issue.

"As a leader, he should not have politicised the issue and pushed the responsibly of solving the problem to other parties or other states.

"Moreover, saying that Umno Selangor or BN is responsible for polluting the water sources is a serious allegation and because of that it is important that we take stern action against him. I am suggesting that Umno or BN initiate legal action against the former," Liow said.

He explained that this issue should not be allowed to be politicised in the first place and no individual should be allowed to say whatever they like as this is an issue concerning the public.

"We should hasten the solution for the water crisis and stop politicising the issue as any further delay will just trouble the public," Liow said.

Liow stressed that the onus in solving the water issue or any problems relating to it was on the Selangor government given that all the dams are within the state government's jurisdiction and administration.

"It is unreasonable to push the responsibility to other states. I feel the state government should be the one taking the necessary action to solve the problem at hand," he added.