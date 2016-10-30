Negri Sembilan MCA approves 10 resolutions

SEREMBAN: MCA members are urged to stay united against the Opposition and to cooperate with headquarters in transforming the party in order to properly equip it to face the 14th general election (GE14).

It is also to regain the support of the Chinese community so that MCA would remain in the mainstream of political power.

These were among 10 resolutions approved at the Negri Sembilan MCA annual general meeting today which encompassed party matters, politics, economy, education, social and government affairs.

The resolutions were presented by the Speaker, Datuk Seri Lee Pit Chern, and were unanimously approved by 660 delegates who attended the gathering.

The resolutions include to urge all Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties to abide by the long honoured BN spirit of cooperation and comradeship and to take stern displinary actions against leaders or members who violate the spirit.

They also urge members to fully support party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and the centrel leadership in actualising the direct election and in expanding MCA's internal voter base, as well as to fully support the government in taking stern action against irresponsible elements involved in making seditious remarks that harm racial and/or inter-religious ties in society.

On education, they urge the government to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate to enable students of Chinese independent high schools to enroll into local tertiary educational institutions to prevent them from going overseas for studies and work, which would also minimise brain drain.

On the economy, they urge the government to review and reduce the increasing administrative expanditure in the budget and to gradually increase the allocation for development expenditure so as to help economic growth.

Futhermore, they strongly oppose any organisation from initiating street protests and rallies to convey a false impression to foreigners that Malaysia is a politically unstable country and they urge police to take practical and effective measures in lowering crime rates.

Delegates hope the Negri Sembilan state government and the federal government would increase grants to Chinese places of worship and to Chinese non-governmental organisations for organising cultural activities so as to promote tourism in Negeri Sembilan.

Delegates also approved a resolution that the BN government continue it's open and moderate policies and safeguard the federal constitution and the secular state status of Malaysia, as well as oppose the implementation of hudud law in this multi-racial country. — Bernama