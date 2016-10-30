104 buyers disappointed Tok Bali apartment abandoned for 13 years

PASIR PUTEH: Some 104 buyers of an apartment in Tok Bali here, are disappointed with the failure of the developer to complete the project after 13 years.

They mostly comprise of government officers, government retirees, bank retirees, and small businessmen.

About 80% of the 10-storey building had been built but it was abandoned resulting in several sections damaged due to trespassing and thefts.

A buyer, Mohamed Fuad Mohd Pauzi, 58, said when he signed the sale and purchase agreement in 2003, the developer assured the project would be completed in three years but it had been abandoned till today.

"While the apartment was abandoned, I had to pay RM1,400 a month for the loan since 2004 apart from paying 10% of the house price of RM140,000 as deposit," he told reporters, here today.

Mohamed Fuad who is a bank retiree, said he and his family had to put up at his parents' house in Kampung Chabang Tiga Kamil here over the predicament.

Zaharin Zakaria,40, said the developer's failure forced him to rent a house at RM400 a month apart from paying his government housing loan instalment of RM850.

He hopes the government would assist the buyers to settle their problems.

A businessman, Hassan Sidek, 57, said he had to pay a bank loan instalment of RM1,158 a month and had also paid RM15,000 when booking the house.

"My friends and I had met the developer to resume construction of the apartment but failed," he said.

In the meantime, his family had to live at his parents' house here while waiting for the apartment to be completed. — Bernama