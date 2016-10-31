Najib seeks closer ties with China

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is looking forward to further strengthen the existing friendly ties between Malaysia and China in his upcoming visit to China from tomorrow.

Najib said his official six-day visit to China was not only to further strengthen bilateral cooperation but also cooperation on regional and international issues.

"Last year, Malaysia's trade with the People's Republic of China grew by RM23.09 billion and China continues to be Malaysia's largest trading partner since 2009," he said in his latest posting on Facebook and Twitter account.

Najib's first official visit to China was in 2009 and the second visit was in 2014 in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

The prime minister's latest visit to China was a working visit in March last year to attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Hainan.

In this year's visit, Najib will be accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to China Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting, as well as several cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Kiong.

Other ministers in the entourage are International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Shabery Cheek, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahadzir Khalid and Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.

While there, Najib is scheduled to, among others, witness the signing of more than 10 agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two governments on defence, economy, agriculture, education, finance and construction.

Meanwhile, companies of Malaysia and China will also sign more than 10 agreements including investments in port construction, gas pipe laying and water desalination plants, e-commerce, solar panel manufacturing, construction, development and finance. — Bernama