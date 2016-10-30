Four armed men fail to rob ATM

KAMPAR: Four masked men, three armed with parang and brass knuckles, failed in their attempt to take away money from two automatic teller machines (ATM) at a supermarket, here, today.

Kampar district police chief, Supt Ng Kong Soon said in the 3.30 incident, the robbers overpowered three security guards, who were resting after their patrol, at the front door of the supermarket, and locked them up in the toilet.

"They broke the glass door and entered the supermarket. They then tried to open two ATMs using an oxy-acetylene cutter but failed to do so, and escaped empty-handed," he said in a statement today.

Ng said the robbers were believed to have run off, leaving their equipment and tools behind when they saw a police car patrolling nearby.

The three security guards managed to free themselves three hours later and lodged a report at the Kampar police station, he added. — Bernama