S'porean man missing while kayaking found drowned

IPOH: A Singaporean man who went missing while kayaking with six friends on Sungai Tesong at Felda Sungai Klah, Sungkai yesterday, was found drowned this evening.

Bidor Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Nadzir Abd Razak said the body of Koh Kah Wei, 30, was found at about 3.15pm, 1km from where he went missing.

"The search and rescue team found the body caught by tree branches at the river bank. The body was sent to Tapah Hospital," he told reporters, here today.

Mohd Nadzir said the SAR operation resumed at 8am today with the help of firemen, policemen, Civil Defence Department personnel and rafting crew.

"The swift currents, heavy rain and descending darkness rendered the search and rescue operation difficult," he added.

The victim was in a group from Singapore for the kayaking adventure on Sungai Tesong when his kayak overturned at 4.48pm, causing him to be thrown into the water and swept away by strong currents. — Bernama