MACC probes Orang Asli complaints on Gua Musang logging

GUA MUSANG: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received two complaints from Orang Asli residents on irregularities in logging activities in Gua Musang.

Kelantan MACC director, Datuk Moh Samsuddin Yusof said investigations on the first complaint lodged on Sept 28 had been completed while another received recently was still under investigation.

"On the recent complaint, an investigation paper has been opened to probe the matter," he told reporters after opening an MACC programme with Orang Asli leaders in Kampung Jias C, Kuala Betis here, today.

The programme was officiated by Nenggiri state assemblyman, Datuk Mat Yusoff Ab Ghani and the ceremony was also attended by MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil.

On Oct 3, the Kelantan state government issued an order to stop logging activities in the Balah Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK), Gua Musang, after more than 200 Orang Asli residents blocked the timber lorry track in Kampung Petei on Sept 26.

The group also call for a stop to all logging in Balah HSK near their living areas as they alleged the activities had damaged the environment and caused a depletion of the forest which affected their livelihood.

Meanwhile, Shamshun Baharin said the programme held nationwide was aimed at reaching out to the people including Orang Asli to expose them to bribe prevention apart from encouraging the people to cooperate with MACC.

"Whatever information related to corruption should be channelled to MACC for us to investigate," he said.

He said through this programme, members of the public could also provide information by making complaints on corruption.

The one-day programme was attended by about 500 residents from seven Orang Asli villages around Gua Musang.

Other agencies involved in the programme were Public Complaints Bureau, Kelantan Land and Mines office, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), Malaysian Timber Industry Board, police, Gua Musang District Council office and the Kelantan Information office. — Bernama