Bangladesh post historic Test victory against England

DHAKA: Bangladesh recorded their first Test victory over England today, taking all ten wickets in a single session thanks to teenage off-spin sensation Mehedi Hasan to win the second Test by 108 runs and square the series.

Celebrations erupted at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and across the country as Bangladeshis revelled in one of the proudest moments in their sporting history.

Chasing a target of 273, England seemed to be cruising when Alastair Cook and Ben Duckett guided them to 100 without loss at tea.

But 19-year-old Mehedi, playing in only his second Test, triggered a dramatic collapse in the final session of the third day.

England crumbled to 164 all out to suffer their first ever defeat by Bangladesh in 10 Tests and share the two-Test series 1-1.

Bangladesh secured Test status in 2000 and the win was only their eighth in 95 Tests.

Mehedi, who celebrated his 19th birthday this week, took the final wicket of Steven Finn to finish with 6-77 in the innings and 12 for 159 in the match.

It was his country's best-ever bowling figure in Tests, overtaking Enamul Haque Jr's 12-200 against Zimbabwe in 2005.

He finished the series with 19 scalps.

Shakib Al Hasan, the only other Bangladeshi apart from Mehedi and Enamul to take 10 or more wickets in Tests, joined the party with 4-49, including three wickets in an over.

Shakib then took Bangladesh to the brink of victory before Mehedi — the man of the match and of the series — trapped Steven Finn leg before. — AFP