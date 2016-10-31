Datuk nabbed for car theft

KUALA LUMPUR: A Datuk with over 20 previous criminal records for cheating ran foul of the law again yesterday for allegedly fleecing a car owner of his RM260,000 vehicle.

It was a familiar encounter for the police as the 37-year-old Datuk was known for pulling off similar con jobs on other victims for over a decade.

In the latest case, the suspect had responded to a car-for-sale advertisement placed by a 32-year-old man who wanted to sell his Toyota Vellfire in May.

Sentul deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sukri Kaman told theSun yesterday the suspect met the victim and introduced himself as a Datuk Seri under another name,

He said after agreeing to purchase the vehicle, the suspect drafted a sales and purchase agreement and gave the victim a cheque for RM25,000 as downpayment.

The suspect who took possession of the car also promised to settle the balance of an outstanding loan on the vehicle with a bank.

Mohd Sukri said several days later, the victim received a call from the Datuk who told him not to cash the cheque due to insufficient funds.

He said the victim agreed but after months of being given lame excuses by the evasive Datuk and failing to recover the payment or his car, he lodged a police report.

Mohd Sukri said after looking for the suspect in several places, he was finally arrested by a police team from the Sentul district commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) at 12.10am yesterday at an undisclosed location.

He said the suspect is under a two-day remand order.

As a result of his alleged crimes and ill-fame, several netizens who are believed to be his victims, had created weblogs that exposed the wrongdoings of the Datuk in cyberspace, warning the public to be wary of his alleged devious schemes.