Red seaweed found at Tanjung Gelam Beach

KUALA NERUS: Residents in Tanjung Gelam here were shocked to learn that the stench which bothered them came from red-coloured seaweed which flooded nearly 300m of the area since Friday.

A local boy, Ahmad, 10, said, he was among the first few to see the beach condition and was shocked when see the red-coloured seaweed.

He initially thought the red colour was due to the Deepavali celebration but was laughed off by the locals who told him that it was red seaweed.

"I have never seen anything like this even now that monsoon season is here.

Seaweed should be in green or translucent but not red," he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, another resident Maizon Embong, 63, said she discovered the strange coloured seaweed at about 12pm on Friday when she couldn't stand the stench smell coming from the beach area located about 50m from her house.

"At first we (her family) detected the stench and when approached the edge of the water we saw red seaweed filled the beach," said Maizon who never experienced this phenomenon despite has been living in the area for 10 years. — Bernama