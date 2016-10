Posted on 31 October 2016 - 12:27am Last updated on 31 October 2016 - 12:34am

SHAH ALAM: Kedah emerged Malaysia Cup champions 2016 after beating holders Selangor 6-5 via penalty kicks in the final at Shah Alam Stadium, tonight.

The two teams drew 1-1 after 120 minutes of action including 30 minutes of extra time. — Bernama