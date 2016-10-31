Kylie Jenner models Puma's latest update of the Puma Fierce

THE Puma Fierce is getting an update for fall, with the brand announcing that the latest version of the shoe is due to be released in the next few days.

First introduced back in April, the new Puma Fierce KRM is modelled by Kylie Jenner in and brings together Puma's high performance technology with contemporary street style.

Inspired by dance movements, the design is lightweight and lace-less with a flexible outsole for fast, multi-directional movements, while a supportive midsole and high collar allow for more rigorous training and stronger, fiercer movements.

Available in four colourways -- Black, Winetasting, Olive and Whisper White -- the new update has been designed not only to help you get the most out of your workout, but also to score some style points both in and out of the gym this fall.

The Puma Fierce KRM drops on puma.com, in PUMA stores and at selected retailers worldwide starting November 1.

In Europe the Fierce KRM is available exclusively from October 31 in Black, Winetasting and Olive at Footlocker EU stores and online at: www.footlocker.eu. — AFP Relaxnews