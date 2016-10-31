Ipoh beckons

PHASES 7.3 (1) and 7.3 (2) of Taiko Group’s Bandar Seri Botani township is under construction and available for booking/purchase. Consisting of double-storey terrace houses with built-up areas ranging between 2,225 sq ft and 2,625 sq ft, their designs are based on four bedrooms and three to four bathrooms.

Show houses are open for viewing from 10am to 6pm on weekdays and 10am to 7.30pm on weekends.

GOOD DNA

The township sprawls across 1,254 acres and offers a fully integrated mixed development in the southeast region of Ipoh. With location a top priority among house buyers and investors, Bandar Seri Botani ranks high, being ideally situated in close proximity to significant hotspots like:

► 4km to the Simpang Pulai Interchange on the North-South Highway;

► 4km to Aeon Station 18;

► 6km to the airport;

► 10km to the BatuGajah Keretapi TanahMelayu (KTM) railway station; and

► 12km to Ipoh city centre among other notable landmarks and locations

EXCELLENT CONNECTIVITY

The township is accessible via a main entrance comprising a 100ft wide road that connects Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah (Jalan Gopeng) to the existing Lahat-Simpang Pulai Road. There is an alternative road that connects the development which leads directly to the Pengkalan area and southwest section of Ipoh. Nearby is the Ipoh- Lumut Highway, resulting in connectivity in and out of Bandar Seri Botani apex.

ADDED BENEFITS

Other good points that score high in its land DNA is the concept of this township which is founded on “bringing nature to the doorstep of the development”. Moreover, the various amenities and facilities positioned nearby add to its appeal.

With construction expected to be completed within Q1 of 2017, and attractive prices tagged between RM 373,000 and RM 480,000, there is also a 50% stamp duty exemption on sales purchase agreement transfer and loan documents offered by the government for first-time home buyers of these two phases, applicable only till this year end.

In addition, with Lonely Planet naming Ipoh the “Top 10 Place to Visit in Asia” this year, here’s additional reason to make this purchase. For more information, visit the development website or the showhouse.