Four suspected murder victims found in Bachok

BACHOK: Four bodies of suspected murder victims were found in some bushes in Kampung Tanjung Hilir, Bekelam, here, yesterday afternoon.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the three men and a woman were believed to have been killed elsewhere and then dumped in the bushes.

The four victims are believed to be in their 20 and 30s and suspected at least to have died three days ago, he told reporters at the scene here, last night.

Abdul Rahman said initial investigation found that the bodies whose heads were wrapped in plastic, also had stab wounds in the chest and stomach.

"There were also scratches on the thighs and arms which could be a result of the fights before the murder," he said.

Abdul Rahman said one of the victims also has a tattoo on his right hand.

Police were conducting investigation at the scene, together with the forensic team and medical officers from Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) Kota Bharu.

The case was classified as murder and investigated Under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama