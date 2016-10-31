Cook ordered to enter defence for university student's murder

TAIPING: The High Court yesterday ordered a cook to enter his defence on a charge of murdering a Penang Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) female student last year.

Judicial commissioner Mohamed Zaini Mazlan held that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Syarafi Abu, 26, and set Dec 13 for the defence trial.

The accused has opted to give evidence on oath and defence counsel Muhammad Farhan Ahmad Fadzil will call two witnesses during the trial.

The prosecution was represented by DPP Mohd Amril Johari and Mohd Azrul Faidz.

The accused allegedly murdered Nursyuhada Johari, 25, at KM228.2, North-South Expressway southbound near Bukit Gantang on Feb 2, 2015.

He faces the mandatory death sentence if convicted of the offence. — Bernama