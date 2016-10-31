Two killed, one injured after car crashed into tree

KUCHING: Two people were killed, one seriously hurt while four others sustained light injuries after the car they were in skidded and crashed into a tree in Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yakub, here, on Sunday.

In the 11pm incident, those in the Proton Saga were believed to have just finished their dinner at a steamboat restaurant near where the accident occurred and were on their way home.

Sarawak police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement deputy head, DSP Alexson Naga Chabu said the two passengers killed were identified as Nizam Farizan Abdul Malik, in his 20s, and Dayang Persih Awang Latip, in her 50s, while the driver Awang Marjuki Awang Latip, 29, was seriously injured.

"The four other passengers injured are Zulkepli Abdullah, 19, Asmada Abdul Malik, 16, Nor Tasha Ayuni Abdul Malik, 15, and Nor Fatin Abdul Malik, 21," he said when contacted yesterday.

Alexson said the severely injured was being treated in the red zone of Sarawak General Hospital and the rest of the injured, in the yellow zone. — Bernama