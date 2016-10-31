SOJC best platform for aspiring hockey juniors

JOHOR: The Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) 2016 is the best platform for the country's junior hockey players to show their real potential and be singled out to represent the national squad next year.

National junior hockey squad assistant coach Muhammad Amin Rahim said the players must perform their best during the SOJC which is the last hockey championship to be held this year.

"Many coaches will be descending on Taman Daya Hockey Stadium to see them play and this is the best chance for players aged 21 and below to show they deserve to remain in the squad.

"For those who have already reached 21 years old, this is their chance to catch the 'eye' of the national coaches and be considered for the national squad," he told Bernama yesterday.

Muhammad Amin described SOJC 2016 as a tough and high standard tournament with the five major teams, England, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan and Australia having qualified to participate in the World Junior Hockey Cup 2016 in Lucknow, India in December. — Bernama