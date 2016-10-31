Iskandar Malaysia secures new investments of RM10.85b

Posted on 31 October 2016 - 01:32pm Last updated on 31 October 2016 - 02:59pm

JOHOR BARU: Iskandar Malaysia secured new investments of RM10.85 billion in the third quarter of this year.

This brought the total cumulative committed investments secured to RM218.84 billion from 2006 until Sept 30.

Of the investments, RM113.36 billion or 52% represented what had been realised as projects on the ground.

In a statement today, Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim said from January to Sept 30, Iskandar Malaysia gained tremendous ground in securing new investments.

"We are not far from our annual target of RM25 billion for this year," he added.

He said Iskandar Malaysia continued to do well despite the challenges facing the global economy and on the back of the economic region's resilience and strength in the nine promoted sectors.

"Domestic investments made up RM132.13 billion or 60% of the total cumulative committed investments to date.

"This shows the confidence in Iskandar Malaysia, especially among local investors, as we continue to develop the economic region into a strong and sustainable metropolis of international standing," he added.

Of the investments, 40% (RM86.71 billion) came from foreign investors, with the top five countries being China, Singapore, the United States, Japan and Spain.

Entering the 10th year of development, Ismail said Iskandar Malaysia is well on track to realise its long-term goals and remains optimistic that it would continue to attract a stable inflow of investments. — Bernama