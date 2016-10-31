‘Husni has right to ask about 1MDB’ (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister II Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani said his predecessor, Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah, has the right to ask about 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in the Dewan Rakyat.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament lobby today, Johari said it is the right of every lawmaker to voice his concern when taking part in Parliament proceedings.

"There is nothing wrong in asking questions in Parliament," he added.

Ahmad Husni resigned as finance minister II and relinquished several other posts in Barisan Nasional and Umno in June.

On Oct 24, when debating the 2017 Supply Bill in Parliament, he questioned the government's motive in setting up 1MDB which he alleged has seen a lot of misappropriation with no action taken.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia had said that Ahmad Husni might have breached the secrecy oath by speaking on issues that he had knowledge of during his tenure as Cabinet minister.

The police announced that Ahmad Husni, former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and former rural and regional development minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal would be investigated under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1972 over their speeches in the Dewan Rakyat for allegedly breaching their ministerial oaths.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Husni, who was supposed to be questioned by police today, turned up at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman at 2.15pm only to come out 15 minutes later.

He told the media waiting outside that police had postponed the session to next week but had not given him a date and time.

Civil liberties lawyer Syahredzan Johan labelled the police action as "preposterous", saying that, as parliamentarians, Husni, Muhyiddin and Shafie should be protected by the Federal Constitution.

He said in a Facebook posting that if the government was not happy with what was raised in Parliament, it can deal with these MPs through the Rights and Privileges Committee of Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the issue of the three MPs being investigated under the OSA for allegedly divulging confidential government information is under the purview of the police.

"If it is found that they have truly gone against the OSA, the police will hand over their investigation papers to the Attorney-General's Chambers for further action," Ahmad Zahid said at a news conference today after the launch of former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi's biography.