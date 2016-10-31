PAS hopes Private Member's Bill can be tabled in current parliamentary session

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS is hoping to table the Private Member's Bill on the proposed amendment to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) in this Parliament session.

This is despite Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Parliament affairs, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said saying that there may not be enough time to table the Bill in the current session.

PAS secretary general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said: "That is Azalina's personal view. We believe the Bill can be tabled as soon as possible. We will appeal and request that the motion be given an opportunity to be tabled. I am still optimistic on our chances and I still have high hopes on it."

The session which is from Oct 17 to Nov 17 has allocated only two days for tabling of Bills and other government matters. This is to make way for discussions on the Budget 2017.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby, the Kota Baru MP said the Bill was still listed in the order paper.

"The motion is listed in the Order Paper today. We hope for the best. If indeed there is no time then what can we do? We will just have to wait for the next session. Its that simple," Takiyuddin said.

The proposed amendment to the Bill is to empower Islamic courts to enforce any punishment ― except for the death penalty ― provided in Syariah laws for Islamic offences listed under state jurisdiction in the Federal Constitution.