Lip Eng not afraid to speak the truth

KUALA LUMPUR: Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng (pix) said he is not afraid to speak the truth and is also prepared to face the consequences that comes with it.

He was referring to the verbal exchange he had with Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia last Thursday at the special chambers over the latter's rulings urging lawmakers to stop asking questions on the United States Department of Justice's civil lawsuit to recover money stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) on grounds that the matter was subjudice.

"What I said is a fact. Its not a subjudice. I am brave because it is the truth (berani kerana benar). Let him respond," Lim said in a press conference today.

Lim also lambasted Pandikar for always referring to Westminster Parliamentary System despite not following it himself.

He added it is also "weird" for Malaysia to not have a Speaker who was elected by the people just like the Parliament Speakers from all over the world.

"No other place in the world, especially in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand which also practices Westminster Parliamentary Systems, allows a person who is not appointed by the people to be the Speaker.

"Will Pandikar acknowledge the awkwardness of the system by resigning to give way to a Parliamentarian, hence keeping his words to make an example of how the Parliament works elsewhere?" Lim said.

There are moves to suspend Lim for six months after his row with Pandikar.