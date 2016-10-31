People want a leadership with integrity that will improve their lives: Sultan Nazrin

KUALA LUMPUR: People want a leadership with integrity that will improve their lives and make their tomorrows better than their yesterdays, said Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

"People everywhere, I believe want the same thing – whether they are citizens of a developed western state; whether they are in an emerging economy; or whether they are in a strife-torn third world backwater – they all want a leader with integrity that will improve their lives and make their tomorrows better than their yesterdays."

Citing the ongoing US presidential election campaign, he said, the question of integrity, honesty and moral courage were raised by both candidates and Americans who go to the polls next week will also have these on their minds when deciding their next president.

Speaking at the launch of the book, Being Abdullah Ahmad Badawi The Authorised Biography today, Sultan Nazrin said it was not easy for Tun Abdullah Badawi to fill a post left by a man who had led the country for 22 years.

"He had a tough act to follow, especially with Malaysia having transformed from an agrarian backwater to a modern emerging economy," he said.

He added that Abdullah faced several challenges during his tenure among them being the Asian financial crisis, regional political turmoil and instability and general election.

He said Abdullah's leadership came with integrity as he came into office with an image of Mr Nice Guy and Mr Clean.

The book, Sultan Nazrin said lays out the Abdullah Badawi years, in particular, his policies and programmes, his trials and tribulations, during the 5 1/2 years he led the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam, Higher Education Minister Datuk Idris Jusoh, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Abdullah's wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah were also present at the launch.