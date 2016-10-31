1,037 govt, GLC officers questioned by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission detained 1,037 government and GLC officers for alleged corruption and money laundering between 2014 and September this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Senator Datuk Paul Low Seng Kuan told the Dewan Rakyat here today, that 225 civil servants and two from GLC were detained in 2014.

He said 398 civil servants and seven GLC officers were detained in 2015, and between January and September this year, 388 civil servants and 17 GLC officers.

"The value of graft-derived assets that were seized and frozen in 2014 was RM113,436,354.80; in 2015, it was RM30,782,280.29, and up to September 2016, it was RM27,554,652.31," he said in a written reply to Tan Kok Wai (DAP-Cheras).

Meanwhile, Low said the government agreed to and support the proposals submitted by the National Consultative Committee on Political Financing and that the report would be duly presented at the Cabinet Meeting.

Responding to Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS-Marang) on the committee's integrity action plan on political financing, he said it recommended 32 proposals, divided into three categories.

The categories comprised the implementation process, requirement for a new law and its provisions, and wide ranging and long-term issues.

To a question from Idris Ahmad (PAS-Bukit Gantang) on whether there was any law that provided for the bribe receiver to be absolved of corruption should the graft money be returned to the bribe giver, Low replied, there was none.

"In reference to the Malaysian Prevention of Corruption Act 2009, there is no provision which says that the recipient will be considered cleared of any corruption charge if the graft money is returned to the bribe giver," he said.

However, he said, seized cash or property would be returned to the owner, should there be no evidence to prove that they had been obtained corruptly.

To a query from Lim Guan Eng (DAP-Bagan) on why MACC had not taken any action against the Penang Regional Development Authority (PERDA) chairman, the minister said the case has been referred to the Investigation Director.

Lim was referring to the alleged sale at below market price by PERDA of public land marked for a PERDA housing project at Seberang Prai Selatan.

The land was allegedly sold at a loss of RM15.2 million, for the construction of a shophouse without the agreement of PERDA's subsidiaries such as PERDA Ventures Sdn Bhd.

"MACC has completed the investigation. The case is being studied by the investigation director before being referred to the deputy public prosecutor on whether or not to prosecute," Low said. — Bernama