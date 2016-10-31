Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting to begin on Nov 15

Posted on 31 October 2016 - 05:25pm Last updated on 31 October 2016 - 06:24pm

GEORGE TOWN: The next Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting will begin on Nov 15 according to Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang (pix).

He said the proceedings will commence with Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng presenting the state budget for 2017 on Nov 15 before being adjourned for a day.

He said the proceedings will then continue until Nov 17 and be completed by Nov 25.

"I have not received any motions to be debated yet," Law said at a press conference today.

Earlier, he said the Penang Youth Parliament will be held on Nov 6 where those chosen will be given the opportunity to present their ideas to the government.

He hoped those taking part can provide good and progressive input for the state to consider.

"We hope these debates can benefit Penang," he said, adding 20 youths, aged between 18 to 35, including eight women, will be participating.