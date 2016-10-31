'Drainage first before building'

GEORGE TOWN: Local councils in Penang have been told to prioritise the construction of drainage systems before allowing projects to be built.

Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) Penang adviser D. Kandar Kumar said this was done in the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) and should be adopted by the Penang Island City Council and the Seberang Perai Municipal Council.

"Drainage systems are important to manage rainwater flowing downstream from development at elevated positions," he said.

He added the flash floods which hit parts of Penang on Saturday evening were due to upstream water not being able to flow into the sea due to poor drainage systems.

“Why is there a flood? Because there is too much water running off,” he said in an ad hoc press conference after Penang Forum, a loose coalition of NGOs, launched the Penang Hill Watch (PHW) monitoring system.

Forum spokesman Datuk Sharom Ahmat said the PHW allowed the public to report on hill clearing activities where the locations will be mapped online and stored for anyone to access including the authorities for action to be taken.

“We cannot destroy nature without humanity also being destroyed,” he said, adding Forestry Department figures showed only 7.4% of Penang land is forested with only 6% being protected forest.

Those who spot hill-clearing activities can report their findings to 011-51274277 or email pghillswatch@gmail.com and visit www.penangforum.net for more information.

At a separate function, Penang Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow pressed the Federal Government to quickly approve the RM350 million Sungai Pinang Phase Two Flood Mitigation Project.

He said the project was sorely needed to alleviate flooding in areas around the river and noted the first phase was completed some 10 years ago.

He said the state could continue to deepen and widen the river but that was only a short term solution while the issue could be properly addressed with phase two of the project.

When asked by reporters, Chow denied he blamed the Saturday floods on the high tide, adding that he issued no such statement.