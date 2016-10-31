Security guard killed in car crash

Posted on 31 October 2016 - 06:42pm Last updated on 31 October 2016 - 07:05pm

JOHOR BARU: A security guard was killed in a car-lorry accident Km1.4km of Eastern Dispersal Link early dawn today.

The deceased was identified as Gopi Sundram, 32, who worked in Singapore as a security guard.

Johor Baru Selatan (JBS) district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sulaiman Salleh said Gopi who stays in Jalan Pasir Pelangi was driving his car when it skidded and rammed onto the back of a lorry before hitting the road divider and turning turtle.

Gopi was pinned to the seat when the police arrived at the scene. He succumbed to his head and body injuries.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the incident which happened about 1am.