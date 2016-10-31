Murder victims in Bachok believed to be Myanmars involved in communal violence

KOTA BARU: The bodies of four men recovered from an undergrowth in Bachok on Monday are Myanmars believed to be victims of a spill-over of communal violence in their country.

They are believed to died in the hands of their fellow countrymen after being abducted from their workplace a week ago.

The victims whose heads were covered with a plastic bag and were stabbed to death elsewhere before their bodies were dumped next to a paddy field at Kampung Tanjung Hilir.

A passer-by who sensed a stench emanating from the undergrowth called the police on finding the bodies on Monday at 7pm.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail said today the victims were workers who were reported to be abducted by a group of masked men at a construction site in Tunjong on Oct 25.

He said among the dead were two of those abducted. He said the victims who are in their 20's and 30's had stab wounds in their chest and abdomen.

Ab Rahman said religious conflict between ethnic Myanmar groups are highly likely to be the motive behind the killing.

The killlings were a re-emergence of a spill-over of religious sentiments among Myanmars migrant workers in Malaysia, similar to the numerous such cases reported in the Klang Valley and Penang in 2014.

About two dozen Myanmars of Buddhist and Muslim ethnic groups were killed at the time.

The sporadic attacks between the two groups here were eventually contained when police rounded up thousands of Myanmars and recorded their identities. They were later freed after being warned of stern action if caught taking part in the attacks.