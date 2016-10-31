EPF: Employers must use e-Caruman facility from Jan 1, 2017

Posted on 31 October 2016 - 06:57pm Last updated on 31 October 2016 - 07:05pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Effective Jan 1, 2017, all employers must use the Employees Provident Fund's (EPF) online e-Caruman facility to remit their monthly contributions.

Chief executive officer Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said effective this date too, the Form A (the manual system for payment) will no longer be used.

As at September 2016, a total of 414,411 active employers had utilised the e-Caruman facility - launched in January 2013 - to submit their Form A, involving RM4.4 billion.

But, only 98,682 employers or 20.2 per cent remitted their contributions of RM1.57 billion online.

"Since its roll-out, the e-Caruman facility has been well received. As of September 2016, more than 95 per cent of employers utilised the facility monthly," Shahril Ridza told reporters after the launch of the e-Caruman Contribution Payment Transformation Programme here today.

He said as employers are already comfortable using e-Caruman, the EPF is now urging them to advance towards making payments using the FPX embedded in the e-Caruman system.

He added this is in line with the EPF's objective of reducing dependence on counter services, expedite mobile transactions and improve the overall experience in dealing with it.

Meanwhile, the e-Caruman contribution payment transformation programme launched today, is aimed at encouraging employers to make their monthly EPF contributions online.

The programme is a joint collaboration between the EPF and the Malaysian Electronic Clearing Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyClear), a unit of Bank Negara Malaysia, which also operates the FPX.

The FPX is a convenient and secure online payment solution, allowing real-time debiting of customer's internet banking accounts of multiple banks.

The EPF said the integration with the FPX allows employers to make online payments directly from the e-Caruman portal and mobile app at zero transactional charges.

The fund also expects to reach three million online registrations of individual accounts by year-end from the current one million.

The EPF currently has 14 million members. — Bernama