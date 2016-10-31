Setting up of Lajnah Tahqiq Hadith curbs spread of false hadith

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced the setting up of Home Ministry's Hadith Review and Evaluation Committee (Lajnah Tahqiq Hadith), which will provide a guideline to curb the spread of false hadith among the people, especially in the area of publishing.

He said the committee was made up of seven academicians who specialised in hadith and would become the source of reference in determining the status and authenticity of any hadith, hence uplifting its (hadith) status as the second source of law after the Quran.

"The emergence of false hadith, if not curbed, will bring about major negative impact to Islam in the country," he said at the formation ceremony of the committee here today.

Citing the separation of Muslims in several countries, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the spread of false hadith had indeed brought about several bad implications, including in justifying the killing of fellow Muslims.

"When the believers of false hadith form a group and have extremists as its members, they will have the tendency to define hadith according to their interests, sometimes to the extent of participating in Daesh militant activities," he said.

The deputy prime minister said the committee would also focus on the interpretation or lecture on hadith to prevent and curb any misinterpretation and misunderstanding.

"This situation, if occurred, will bring adverse effects to the extent of causing deviation of hadith and affect peace and harmony, public order as well as national security," he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the setting up of the committee was not a form of Home Ministry's interference in religious affairs, which is under the purview of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department and state religious councils, but only to carry out law enforcement.

"We are committed to enforcing the law to avoid separation of Muslims due to the spread of false hadith and in this regard, the Home Ministry, through the Royal Malaysian Police, is only playing its roles to enforce the law," he said.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid also presented the certificates of appointment to seven members of the committee, led by its chairman Dr Abdul Hayei Abdul Sukor, who is former dean of Universiti Malaya Academy of Islamic Studies.

Also present were Home Ministry's Al-Quran Printing, Control and Licensing Board chairman Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar. — Bernama