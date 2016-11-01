KKLW aims to build 5,000 houses for rubber smallholders by 2020

TEMERLOH: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKLW) aims to build at least 5,000 houses under Rumah Bina Negara (Rumah BN) programme via Risda by 2020.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the number is more than the initial target of 4,000 houses after the government approved an allocation of RM100 million recently.

"Rumah BN is very important for second generation Risda smallholders. "This year, we plan to build 100 houses nationwide with an allocation of RM2 million," he told reporters after launching Rumah BN Risda at Kampung Bintang, today which was also attended by his deputy, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Also present were Pahang State Exco for Tourism and Culture, Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin, Risda chairman Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin and Risda director-general, Mohd Najib A. Samad.

Ismail Sabri said via the programme, the government offer incentives of RM20,000 for each house costing RM65,000 to eligible participants.

Financing was also provided for participants to pay instalment of RM250 per month for the 700 square feet house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. — Bernama