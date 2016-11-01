Adequate supply of cooking in Negri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: No wholesaler or retailer in Negri Sembilan has been arrested for hoarding cooking oil, said the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism.

Its state deputy director, Saifulbahri Abdul Kadir said no public complaints were received during the surveillance in Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Port Dickson last week.

"We are on the hunt for wholesalers and retailers who are trying to hide the cooking oil, but checks found that they complied with the instructions issued by the ministry," he said told Bernama, here today.

On Oct 27, he warned of stern action against any trader who knowingly hoard the cooking oil for certain purposes.

An investigation conducted so far found the supply of cooking oil in the state was more than sufficient.

Saifulbahri said consumers in the state do not have to worry because there was sufficient supply of cooking oil.

On Oct 26, the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister, Datuk Hamzah Zainudin announced that the price of cooking oil in 1kg packets will remain at RM2.50/pack whereas cooking oil in bottles will be sold at market prices starting tomorrow. — Bernama