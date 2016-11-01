Red seaweed non-toxic, brought to shore by strong waves

KUALA NERUS: Red-coloured seaweed found on the beach off Kampung Tanjung Gelam here has been certified non-toxic and is likely being washed ashore by strong waves in lieu of the monsoon season.

However, those with skin problems have been advised against touching the algae as it will cause itchiness.

Apart from itchiness, it can also emanate a stench when it starts to decompose, says Ass Prof Dr Siti Aishah Abdullah.

"We suggest that if you can't stand the smell, you should cover them or bury them underground.

"It is not toxic. This red seaweed can live longer than other (seaweed) species, and they must have been uprooted by big waves," the lecturer at the School of Marine and Environmental Science, University of Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) told a press conference at the university premises here today.

Siti Aishah noted the phenomenon was not new as it had happened in Pantai Merang, Setiu in 2003, before it disappeared.

Currently, UMT is conducting a scientific study on the seaweed which has caught the fascination of locals after being spotted on the beach since Friday.

Siti Aisyah said the study would try to identify various factors which had caused it to drift into the region, adding it would also compare the species of the seaweed with the one they had discovered about 13 years ago.

Together with four other researchers, including UMT students, she added the team would take about a week to complete the study and admitted it was quite tricky to identify the sexes (of the seaweed) as this species had both male and female (sexes).

Meanwhile, those who visited the Kampung Tanjung Gelam beach here were have been advised to be cautious and not ignore safety.

Kuala Terengganu police deputy chief, Supt Suffian Sulaiman said with the discovery of the red seaweed in the area, it could create a wide range of possibilities, especially among children.

"Do not be too eager to visit the place due to huge waves and rainy condition due to the monsoon," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Since last Friday, visitors have been making a bee-line to the beach to catch a glimpse of the red seaweed. — Bernama