German doctor, S'pore diving coach nabbed for encroaching M'sian waters

PUTRAJAYA: A German medical doctor and Singaporean diving coach were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for allegedly encroaching Malaysian territorial waters near the agency's Middle Rocks post in the Straits of Singapore last Saturday.

MMEA director-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar said the 49-year-old German and 29-year-old Singaporean were picked up about 8.30pm while scuba diving in the vicinity.

He said based on the duo's initial statements, the foreigners were carrying out recreational diving activities at South Ledge in the Singapore Straits, about 1.5 nautical miles from Middle Rocks, beginning 1.15pm on Saturday.

Subsequently, they began drifting due to the currents, he added.

"According to the statements, the Singaporean is a diving coach with the company, Nirwana Gardens of Bintan Island, Indonesia, while the German is a doctor.

"We are still in the midst of obtaining their personal information from the respective embassies and the company involved to ensure there is no threat, since this is a sensitive area," Ahmad Puzi told a press conference here today.

In May 2008, the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands, decided that Batu Putih belonged to Singapore, while Middle Rocks, which is located about 0.5 nautical miles south of Batu Putih, was Malaysian territory.

Ahmad Puzi said the German and Singaporean were currently detained at the Maritime District 7 Office in Tanjung Sedili, Johor to facilitate investigations.

Asked whether diving at night was normal in the area, he replied: "Diving in the night at some places is normal. However, this area is quite busy, with many vessels, so we need to investigate it thoroughly to make sure there is no threat to the country," he explained.

He said, however, the two suspects were found using only normal diving equipment, and no other items were found on them. — Bernama